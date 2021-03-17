Brokerages Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.67 Million

Analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post $134.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.10 million to $136.00 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $115.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $537.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $532.14 million to $543.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $540.15 million, with estimates ranging from $530.53 million to $550.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

In related news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,687.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,701.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and have sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $18,660,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 972,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 256,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,711,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 186,416 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,010,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 179,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $15.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

