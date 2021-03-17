Brokerages Anticipate Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $321,990 over the last ninety days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 121,094 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,653 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 83,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 79,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,960 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

