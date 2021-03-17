Brokerages Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Brokerages expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.23. PulteGroup posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,566,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.93. PulteGroup has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $50.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

