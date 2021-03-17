Brokerages Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a market cap of $100.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 2.25. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 478,903 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

