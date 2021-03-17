Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son also posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 84,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,546. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

