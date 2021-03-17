Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.10 Million

Brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report sales of $81.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.90 million and the lowest is $79.30 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $75.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $318.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.40 million to $321.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $319.75 million, with estimates ranging from $316.90 million to $322.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.80 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

TCBK stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,495,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,106,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 38,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,169,000 after buying an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

