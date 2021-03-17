Brokerages Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Airgain posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIRG. Roth Capital raised their price target on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG remained flat at $$23.14 on Wednesday. 6,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,113. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. Airgain has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $239.55 million, a P/E ratio of -105.18 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director James K. Sims sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $466,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Morad Sbahi purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $63,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Airgain by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Airgain by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

