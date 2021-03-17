Brokerages Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report $2.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $880,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $6.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 million to $11.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.33 million, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $46.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.72. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,307.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $6,516,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.