Brokerages Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Post $2.71 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce $2.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 238.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

