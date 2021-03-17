Brokerages Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.60. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $39,907,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $697,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $97.46. The company had a trading volume of 276,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,816. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $100.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

