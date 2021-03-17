Brokerages Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Lamb Weston posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 27.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.76. The stock had a trading volume of 641,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average is $73.62. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

