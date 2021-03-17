Brokerages Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.14). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,288,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,447,159 shares of company stock worth $403,510,447 over the last three months. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSH opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

