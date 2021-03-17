Brokerages Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. Orion Group posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORN. B. Riley raised their price target on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 943,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 70,166 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,697,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 130,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $189.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.67.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

