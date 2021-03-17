Brokerages Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) to Post -$2.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post earnings per share of ($2.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.85). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 925%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($8.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.99) to ($6.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.35) to ($2.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter.

PDS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 105,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,470. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $317.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.20.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.