Brokerages Expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) will announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $0.92. Smith & Wesson Brands reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business’s revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWBI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of SWBI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,734 shares of company stock valued at $420,440. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

