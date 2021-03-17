Brokerages Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $409,000.

SHC stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.46. 32,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,910. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

