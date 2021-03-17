Brokerages Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sotera Health.
Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $409,000.
SHC stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.46. 32,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,910. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16.
Sotera Health Company Profile
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.
