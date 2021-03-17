Brokerages Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Post $2.94 EPS

Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will announce earnings of $2.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.07 and the lowest is $2.86. S&P Global posted earnings of $2.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $12.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.07 to $12.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.53. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

