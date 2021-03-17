Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 11th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 67.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BPY opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.