Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.09

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 240114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

