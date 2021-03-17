BSCView (BSCV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.38 Million

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One BSCView coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a total market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BSCView has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.54 or 0.00458102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00061881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.72 or 0.00146300 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00057105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00079496 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.55 or 0.00588018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,427,832 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.