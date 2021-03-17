BSCView Price Tops $0.50 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and $812,270.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded flat against the dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000901 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BSCView alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.94 or 0.00458237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00063718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00058346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00125987 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00075199 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.38 or 0.00580422 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,427,832 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.