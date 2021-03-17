BSQUARE (BSQR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BSQR opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 million, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.53.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices.

