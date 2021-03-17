BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $149.85

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 149.85 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.94), with a volume of 6747234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.20 ($1.87).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 160.33 ($2.09).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

