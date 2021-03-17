BTC Lite (BTCL) Reaches Market Cap of $75,934.61

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 33.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $75,934.61 and approximately $69.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded flat against the dollar. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00052814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.61 or 0.00642304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070232 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025225 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00034018 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.