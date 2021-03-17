BTU Protocol Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 76.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 62.1% higher against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $91.59 million and $4,472.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001708 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.87 or 0.00637861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070457 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00025202 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00034167 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

