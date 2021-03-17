Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Trading 11.5% Higher

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) rose 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 482,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 630,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $93.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $89,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 261,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

