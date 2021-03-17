Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.72

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.72 and last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 67136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.80.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 2.65.
In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 215.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 148,313 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 390.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 151,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
