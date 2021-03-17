Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.72

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.72 and last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 67136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 215.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 148,313 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 390.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 151,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

