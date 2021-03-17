Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BMBL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Shares of Bumble stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.75. 18,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,744. Bumble has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Bumble news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham acquired 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

