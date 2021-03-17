Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Bumble stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,744. Bumble has a 1-year low of $57.53 and a 1-year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. Bumble’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Bumble news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

