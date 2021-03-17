Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Raised to $57.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bumble from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.90.

BMBL traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,744. Bumble has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

