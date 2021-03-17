Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.56

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 21784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.