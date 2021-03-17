Burford Capital (BUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of BUR stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.