Burger Swap Reaches Market Cap of $64.68 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Burger Swap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.41 or 0.00009148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $64.68 million and approximately $232.93 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.86 or 0.00458283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00062510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00144732 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00056363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00079907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $350.47 or 0.00592984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,336,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,961,705 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

