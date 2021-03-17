Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 11th total of 582,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,082,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,123,000.

Shares of BTAQ stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.72.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

