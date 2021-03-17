Burst (BURST) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Burst has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Burst has a market cap of $9.92 million and $11,058.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,117,156,984 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars.

