Business Credit Alliance Chain Price Hits $0.0000 (BCAC)

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a market capitalization of $17,193.97 and approximately $107.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded down 58.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00053194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.55 or 0.00645924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00070371 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025277 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00034112 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Buying and Selling Business Credit Alliance Chain

