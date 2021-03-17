BUZZCoin (BUZZ) One Day Volume Tops $17.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $17.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 931.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

