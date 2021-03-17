Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Short Interest Update

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 11th total of 257,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BYRN stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 363,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,141. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 233.99% and a negative net margin of 209.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal equipment and munitions. It offers Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a handheld personal security device which is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as accessories and third-party products that are compatible with the Byrna HD, including the projectiles used in the Byrna HD; and less-lethal munitions that comprise impact rounds designed to stop an individual without causing permanent injury or death, as well as payload rounds carrying various chemical irritants and marking products designed for 40MM rifled launchers utilized by law enforcement, correctional services, and military markets.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.