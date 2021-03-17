Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.79

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.79 and last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 2965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Cabot alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cabot by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 74,344 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cabot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.