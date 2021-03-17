Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) PT Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.73. 91,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,884. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,108. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,962 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,884 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

