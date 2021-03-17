Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) PT Raised to $20.00

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s previous close.

COG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of COG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.73. 91,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,884. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 55,032 shares of company stock worth $1,064,108 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.