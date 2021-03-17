CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.88% of CAI International worth $38,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CAI International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CAI International by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in CAI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI International stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.06 million, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. CAI International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. CAI International’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

