Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of CAL opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Caleres has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

CAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,381.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $498,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,117 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $831,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

