Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CXB. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Calibre Mining to C$3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.22.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

TSE:CXB traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 762,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,310. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.04. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.48 and a 52 week high of C$2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$554.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.