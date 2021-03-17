Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.46. 23,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $42.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

