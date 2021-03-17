Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.46

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.46 and traded as high as $5.70. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 191,782 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $438.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $553.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 314.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 34,211 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,555,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 125,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.