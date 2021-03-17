Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Trading 8% Higher

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s share price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.10. 129,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 356,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLXT shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calyxt in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calyxt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $300.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 788.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 94,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 523.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

