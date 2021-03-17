Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Trading Down 6.8%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) shares traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.24. 3,787,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 10,397,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91.
Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Camber Energy had a negative net margin of 2,165.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.50%.
About Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)
Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.
