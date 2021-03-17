Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 129.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,186 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust makes up 5.1% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Camden Property Trust worth $52,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 252.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,534 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $67,586,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 261.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 592,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,765,000 after acquiring an additional 428,730 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 3,652.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 389,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after acquiring an additional 379,302 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after acquiring an additional 118,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,244. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.93.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

