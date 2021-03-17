Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,928,000 after acquiring an additional 919,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,508,000 after acquiring an additional 732,451 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,006,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,736,000 after acquiring an additional 156,390 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,860,000 after acquiring an additional 468,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.